PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Michael Kim looks to fair better in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over Kim's last three trips to the the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 0.587 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.224 mark (59th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance58305.0295.5
    Greens in Regulation %6968.16%50.69%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.0
    Par Breakers15220.45%30.56%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.46%14.24%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim played 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Kim's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 2.151. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.294. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.987, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.019-1.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2241.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.050-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0940.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.350-0.148

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open570-66-71-66-1565
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4572-69-71-74+28
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2670-69-70-71-820
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4668-71-73-75-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3068-67-69-71-927
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship768-68-69-69-1090
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC69-74+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.