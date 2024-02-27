Michael Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Michael Kim looks to fair better in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches than the last time he played in this event in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over Kim's last three trips to the the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2023, Kim missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Kim's Recent Performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.
- Michael Kim has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.587 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.019 last season, which ranked 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (305.0 yards) ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim had a 0.224 mark (59th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 29.14 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|305.0
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|68.16%
|50.69%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|152
|20.45%
|30.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.46%
|14.24%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim played 31 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot -15 and finished fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Kim's 563 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship, ranking in the field at 2.151. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 5.294. In that event, he finished seventh.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort last season at The RSM Classic (November 2022), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 2.570.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.987, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.019
|-1.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.224
|1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.050
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.094
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.350
|-0.148
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|5
|70-66-71-66
|-15
|65
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|8
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|26
|70-69-70-71
|-8
|20
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|68-71-73-75
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
|27
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|7
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|90
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
