Michael Kim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -12.

Michael Kim has averaged 295.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 0.587 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.