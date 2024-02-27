McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner takes to the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Meissner's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Meissner's Recent Performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of -1.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -3.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.1
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|60.37%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|21.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Best Finishes
- Meissner took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Meissner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his -1.045 mark ranked in the field.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner posted his best performance last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at -0.685. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May 2023, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.147). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.994) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Meissner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.598
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Meissner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.