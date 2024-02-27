McClure Meissner Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five tournaments.

McClure Meissner has averaged 309.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Meissner has an average of -1.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.