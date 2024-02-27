Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Matti Schmid missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better result February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Schmid has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Schmid's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matti Schmid has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Schmid has an average of -0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -4.174 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.237 last season ranked 52nd on TOUR, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 108th on TOUR with a mark of -0.016.
- On the greens, Schmid registered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.53, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 23.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|314.1
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.57%
|47.98%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.53
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|51
|23.07%
|20.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.14%
|16.16%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Last season Schmid participated in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Schmid put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of -21 (three shots back of the winner).
- With 206 points last season, Schmid ranked 153rd in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.284.
- Schmid produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The American Express (January 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.070.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2023, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.533, which was his best last season. That ranked 21st in the field.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.906) at The American Express in January 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.237
|-1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.016
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|187
|-0.473
|-1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.071
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.180
|-4.174
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|33
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|12
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.