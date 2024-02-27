Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matthieu Pavon will play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he finished third in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting -15 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Pavon's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five events.
- Matthieu Pavon has averaged 303.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 3.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 6.836 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|30.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|10.13%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon played two tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he put up a 0.641 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -4.553.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon produced his best performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.053.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.321 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Pavon recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.120) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.836
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
