Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Matthew NeSmith seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 25th at the par-70 PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, NeSmith has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of +2.
- In NeSmith's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished 25th after posting a score of +1.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
NeSmith's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 69th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- NeSmith has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- NeSmith is averaging -4.229 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- NeSmith put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.006 last season, which ranked 99th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranked 128th, and his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranked 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, NeSmith ranked 56th on TOUR with an average of 0.245 per round. Additionally, he ranked 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.47%.
- On the greens, NeSmith's -0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 124th on TOUR last season, and his 29.65 putts-per-round average ranked 177th. He broke par 20.59% of the time (148th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|297.1
|286.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|69.47%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|177
|29.65
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|148
|20.59%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|14.93%
|13.19%
NeSmith's Best Finishes
- NeSmith played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 18 times (58.1%).
- Last season NeSmith's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot -3 and finished 15th in that event.
- NeSmith collected 642 points last season, placing 67th in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.597 (he finished 35th in that event).
- NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.754. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.600.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, NeSmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.191, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- NeSmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.986) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022. That ranked second in the field.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.006
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.245
|-1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.030
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.130
|-1.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.091
|-4.229
NeSmith's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-75-71
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+11
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|67-71-69-74
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|68-69-67-66
|-14
|26
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-70-74-69
|+3
|42
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.