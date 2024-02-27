Matthew NeSmith Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 69th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

NeSmith has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matthew NeSmith has averaged 286.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging -1.284 Strokes Gained: Putting.