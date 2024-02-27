Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace will compete in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 33rd-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Wallace's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -3.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Wallace's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average finishing position of 46th in his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.016.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|298.6
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.36%
Wallace's Best Finishes
- Wallace has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Currently, Wallace sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 53 points.
Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.712 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.520
|-2.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.016
|0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.122
|0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.475
|1.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.060
|0.892
Wallace's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|7
|71-67-70-72
|-4
|85
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-66-70-66
|-19
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|67-77
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|4
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|68-74-75-76
|+5
|10
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|80-64
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|68-71-75-70
|-4
|2
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.