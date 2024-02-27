Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.712 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.

Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812. He finished 52nd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).