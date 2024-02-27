PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Wallace Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace will compete in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 33rd-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Wallace's average finish has been 29th, and his average score -3, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -3.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Wallace has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 1.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.892 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wallace owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.520 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of -0.016.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance72298.6301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.23%
    Putts Per Round128.6
    Par Breakers1%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.36%

    Wallace's Best Finishes

    • Wallace has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Currently, Wallace sits 109th in the FedExCup standings with 53 points.

    Wallace's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.712 mark, which ranked him 36th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 3.535.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.812. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 52nd in that event).
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 33rd in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.520-2.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0160.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.1220.728
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.4751.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.0600.892

    Wallace's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship771-67-70-72-485
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship167-66-70-66-19300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-71-71-525
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC77-74+9--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC67-77+2--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6573-70-75-74+124
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

