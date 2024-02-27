Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he put up a 2.874 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he produced a 4.906 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.