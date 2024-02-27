Matt Kuchar Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar starts play this weekend looking for a stronger showing in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kuchar has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +4 and missing the cut.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kuchar has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Kuchar finished 39th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging -1.271 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of -2.957 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.027 last season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranked 147th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar had a 0.035 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, and his 28.48 putts-per-round average ranked 36th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|294.4
|287.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.89%
|47.69%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.48
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|11.05%
|12.96%
Kuchar's Best Finishes
- Kuchar played 27 tournaments last season, earning three top-five finishes and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 74.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- Last season Kuchar put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second with a score of -25 (two shots back of the winner).
- Kuchar's 695 points last season placed him 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he put up a 2.874 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.548 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he produced a 4.906 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Kuchar delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.254, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.027
|-1.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-1.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.359
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.145
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.567
|-2.957
Kuchar's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|42
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|72-67-68-72
|-5
|36
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|11
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.