Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Matt Fitzpatrick shot +9 and finished 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Fitzpatrick has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2017. He finished 68th, posting a score of +9.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 (55th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick had a -0.053 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|65.14%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|24.81%
|28.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|13.62%
|13.33%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
- Fitzpatrick earned 1049 points last season, which placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 4.851 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.154. In that event, he finished 29th.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.211
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.053
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.238
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.525
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.921
|-0.457
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|70-69-76-69
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
