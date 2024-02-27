Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Fitzpatrick has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.