PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Matt Fitzpatrick shot +9 and finished 68th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Fitzpatrick has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2017. He finished 68th, posting a score of +9.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 (55th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fitzpatrick had a -0.053 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 65.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 11th last season, while he averaged 28.22 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1298.8
    Greens in Regulation %15565.14%73.33%
    Putts Per Round1328.2229.8
    Par Breakers1924.81%28.15%
    Bogey Avoidance7113.62%13.33%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick participated in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he took home the title with a score of -19.
    • Fitzpatrick earned 1049 points last season, which placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he put up a 4.851 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.013.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best performance last season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.154. In that event, he finished 29th.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Fitzpatrick posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.617, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2110.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.053-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2380.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.525-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.921-0.457

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1470-69-76-69-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.