Martin Laird Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Martin Laird enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Laird's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Laird's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Laird finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Laird has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -2.604 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season, which ranked 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranked 164th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird had a -0.042 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 107th last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|292.4
|287.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|69.63%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.57
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|125
|21.40%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|13.51%
|12.82%
Laird's Best Finishes
- Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Laird's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
- Laird placed 114th in the FedExCup standings with 391 points last season.
Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 3.068 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.272 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.194
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.042
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.051
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.050
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.234
|-2.604
Laird's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|71-72-72-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|18
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.