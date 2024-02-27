Martin Laird Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Laird has not finished in the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Laird finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.

Laird has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.