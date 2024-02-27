PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Martin Laird enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 coming off a 53rd-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In the past five years, this is Laird's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Laird's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Laird finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 287.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Laird has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of -2.604 in his past five tournaments.
    Laird's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194 last season, which ranked 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranked 164th, and his 65.8% driving accuracy average ranked 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Laird had a -0.042 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Laird's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 107th last season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranked 168th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance164292.4287.4
    Greens in Regulation %2569.63%50.00%
    Putts Per Round16829.5730.3
    Par Breakers12521.40%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance6413.51%12.82%

    Laird's Best Finishes

    • Laird took part in 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Laird's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -17 and finished second.
    • Laird placed 114th in the FedExCup standings with 391 points last season.

    Laird's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Laird produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open, ranking 12th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 3.068 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.272 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Laird recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.418, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Laird delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.578) at the 3M Open (July 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Laird's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.194-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.042-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.0510.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.050-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.234-2.604

    Laird's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3971-72-72-74+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-81+13--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-77+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC75-70+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3472-66-66-67-1318
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

