Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.

Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard is averaging 0.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.