Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Mark Hubbard will look to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -2 and placed 42nd at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hubbard has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -1.
- Hubbard finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's Recent Performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 2.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.330 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.472 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|292.4
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.68%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.99%
Hubbard's Best Finishes
- Hubbard hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- With 382 points, Hubbard currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.283. In that event, he finished 20th.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.330
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.472
|1.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.210
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.373
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.725
|2.892
Hubbard's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-70-71
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|29
|71-70-71-69
|-7
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|63
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|68-70-69-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|72-69-67-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|75
|71-74-79-74
|+18
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
