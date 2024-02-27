PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mark Hubbard Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the continuation of the weather-delayed first round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, Mark Hubbard will look to build upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -2 and placed 42nd at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hubbard has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -1.
    • Hubbard finished 42nd (with a score of -2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's Recent Performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -9.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 290.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.582 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 2.892 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hubbard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.330 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.4 yards) ranks 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.472 average that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has registered a 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133292.4290.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.68%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.99%

    Hubbard's Best Finishes

    • Hubbard hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • With 382 points, Hubbard currently ranks 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.283. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard posted his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.330-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.4721.942
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.2100.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3730.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.7252.892

    Hubbard's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-70-71-419
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-78+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship2971-70-71-69-716
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1168-66-68-70-1263
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1868-70-69-66-1144
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2772-69-67-72-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship7571-74-79-74+183
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

