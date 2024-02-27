Luke List Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

List has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

Luke List has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

List has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.