PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Luke List hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a second-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last competition.

    Latest odds for List at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, List has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 52nd.
    • List missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    List's Recent Performances

    • List has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Luke List has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging 1.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.631 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has registered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance117293.8295.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%70.26%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.75%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • List, who has 531 points, currently ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, List produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.643. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 38th in the field at -0.061. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1280.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.6312.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green158-0.392-1.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.112-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4801.331

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-77+10--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.