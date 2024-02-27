Luke List Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Luke List hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after a second-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, List has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 52nd.
- List missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
List's Recent Performances
- List has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Luke List has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging 1.331 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.631 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List has registered a 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|293.8
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|70.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.75%
List's Best Finishes
- List has taken part in six tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- List, who has 531 points, currently ranks 17th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, List produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.643. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking 38th in the field at -0.061. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.128
|0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.631
|2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.392
|-1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.112
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.480
|1.331
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.