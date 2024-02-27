Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover shot +2 and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Glover's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Glover finished 30th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Glover's Recent Performances
- Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -3.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.9
|283.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|70.50%
|55.23%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.18
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|32
|24.00%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.22%
|11.44%
Glover's Best Finishes
- Glover played 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
- Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot -34.
- Glover earned 885 points last season, which placed him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.629. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.414), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.282
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.566
|1.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.061
|1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.344
|-3.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.444
|0.036
Glover's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|69-74-71-72
|-2
|9
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|67-72-73-73
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|75-69-73-69
|-2
|11
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|2
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.