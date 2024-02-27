PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Lucas Glover shot +2 and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Glover's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score -1, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Glover finished 30th (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2022).
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Glover's Recent Performances

    • Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -3.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.282 last season, which ranked 45th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranked 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover ranked 15th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.566, while he ranked 14th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.50%.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance146294.9283.6
    Greens in Regulation %1470.50%55.23%
    Putts Per Round12929.1829.3
    Par Breakers3224.00%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.22%11.44%

    Glover's Best Finishes

    • Glover played 32 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 65.6%.
    • Last season Glover had two wins, with one of them coming at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he shot -34.
    • Glover earned 885 points last season, which placed him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.076 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Barbasol Championship, ranking second in the field at 8.629. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.310 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.414), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.561) in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Glover's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.282-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5661.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.0611.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.344-3.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.4440.036

    Glover's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-79+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5169-74-71-72-29
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3667-72-73-73+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4575-69-73-69-211
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-79+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7972-66-70-72-42
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

