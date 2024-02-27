Lucas Glover Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Glover has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Glover has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 283.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Glover has an average of -3.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.