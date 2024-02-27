PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Lee Hodges carded a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hodges has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In 2023, Hodges finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -2.214 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.146 mark (76th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144291.0291.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.78%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.90%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Hodges, who has 82 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 0.841.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.434. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.256), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.351-1.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1460.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.695-0.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.516-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.415-2.214

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

