Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Lee Hodges carded a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Hodges has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 12th.
- In 2023, Hodges finished 14th (with a score of -6) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hodges has an average finishing position of 41st in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of -2.214 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.351 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.146 mark (76th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 149th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.0
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.90%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Hodges, who has 82 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 0.841.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.434. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.256), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.351
|-1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.146
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.695
|-0.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.516
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.415
|-2.214
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.