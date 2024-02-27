Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hodges has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.