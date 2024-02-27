Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the 12th green during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin will play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 48th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Griffin's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Griffin's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 56th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Griffin is averaging -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|302.3
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|68.52%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.51
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|175
|19.69%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|16.05%
Griffin's Best Finishes
- Griffin played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
- Griffin placed 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.
Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he delivered a 2.862 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.099 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.149
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.405
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.080
|-1.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.295
|-2.028
Griffin's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|73-70-69-69
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|66
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.