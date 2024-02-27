PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Lanto Griffin Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the 12th green during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States chips onto the 12th green during the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 25, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin will play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he finished 48th in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -5 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Griffin's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Griffin's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Griffin has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Griffin has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -6 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Griffin is averaging -2.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.149 (71st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.3 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin ranked 171st on TOUR with an average of -0.405 per round. Additionally, he ranked 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 89th last season, while he averaged 29.51 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance81302.3306.5
    Greens in Regulation %5568.52%53.40%
    Putts Per Round16229.5130.3
    Par Breakers17519.69%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8913.84%16.05%

    Griffin's Best Finishes

    • Griffin played 19 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Last season Griffin put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished 13th with a score of -16 (four shots back of the winner).
    • Griffin placed 207th in the FedExCup standings with 85 points last season.

    Griffin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he delivered a 2.862 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.099 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.476 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.614), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.239) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2023. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Griffin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1490.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.405-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.080-1.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.041-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.295-2.028

    Griffin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1573-70-69-69-749
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6668-69-77-68-24
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6473-74-78-76+135
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-71E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-68-71-87
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-70-69-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1364-66-68-70-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-71-69-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5370-67-70-67-10--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC76-69+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7270-68-70-70-23
    January 18-21The American Express3973-65-65-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6471-70-73-74E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4866-70-71-72-59

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.