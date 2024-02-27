Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Kevin Yu takes the course in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Yu's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Yu's Recent Performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -2.535 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 47th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu sports a -0.081 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|302.8
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.22%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.22%
Yu's Best Finishes
- While Yu hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, Yu sits 44th in the FedExCup standings with 245 points.
Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.025 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.848. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 68th in the field with a mark of -1.528 (he finished sixth in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.893, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.
Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.516
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.081
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|184
|-0.934
|-2.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.484
|-1.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.983
|-2.535
Yu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
