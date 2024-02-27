PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Yu Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Yu takes the course in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Yu's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Yu's Recent Performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Yu has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -13.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -1.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of -2.535 in his past five tournaments.
    Yu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Yu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.516, which ranks 24th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 47th, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu sports a -0.081 average that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance47302.8300.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.22%
    Putts Per Round130.9
    Par Breakers1%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.22%

    Yu's Best Finishes

    • While Yu hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, Yu sits 44th in the FedExCup standings with 245 points.

    Yu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.025 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 4.848. In that tournament, he finished 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 68th in the field with a mark of -1.528 (he finished sixth in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.893, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.

    Yu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.5160.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0810.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green184-0.934-2.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.484-1.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.983-2.535

    Yu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

