PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman shot E and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Streelman has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 33rd.
    • Streelman last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of E.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Streelman's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.348 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3291.6
    Greens in Regulation %11366.61%50.56%
    Putts Per Round15529.4132.0
    Par Breakers18319.39%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance15215.10%11.67%

    Streelman's Best Finishes

    • Streelman played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Streelman had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
    • Streelman collected 505 points last season, ranking 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0070.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.142-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.135-0.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.118-1.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.166-2.348

    Streelman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2773-70-68-73E27
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4671-72-72-72-19
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-69-74-67-48
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1866-71-70-70-747
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge968-69-68-71-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-70+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4972-69-71-74+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-63-71-71-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.