Kevin Streelman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kevin Streelman of the United States hits his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Torrey Pines North Course on January 24, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman shot E and finished 16th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Streelman has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 33rd.
- Streelman last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 16th with a score of E.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Streelman's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Streelman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Streelman has averaged 291.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.718 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Streelman has an average of -2.348 in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|66.61%
|50.56%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|32.0
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.39%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|15.10%
|11.67%
Streelman's Best Finishes
- Streelman played 31 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Streelman had his best performance at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He shot -17 and finished second (seven shots back of the winner).
- Streelman collected 505 points last season, ranking 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.007
|0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.142
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.135
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.118
|-1.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.166
|-2.348
Streelman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|73-70-68-73
|E
|27
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|9
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-69-74-67
|-4
|8
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|18
|66-71-70-70
|-7
|47
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.