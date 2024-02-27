Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five events, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.

Keith Mitchell has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell is averaging -0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.