Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2022, Keith Mitchell has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Mitchell has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of +1.
- Mitchell last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -2.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Mitchell's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell is averaging -0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 3.135 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.748, which ranks seventh on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 45th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.524.
- On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.0
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.80%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.48%
Mitchell's Best Finishes
- While Mitchell hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 199 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.915 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 8.059 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 19th in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.748
|1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.524
|2.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|96
|0.016
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.202
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.086
|3.135
Mitchell's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|72-74-68-70
|-4
|19
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-71-77-79
|+14
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|69-71-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|69-71-73-77
|+10
|6
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.