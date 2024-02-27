PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Keith Mitchell Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2022, Keith Mitchell has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Mitchell has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of +1.
    • Mitchell last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing ninth with a score of -2.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Mitchell's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five tournaments.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 304.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell is averaging -0.063 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 3.135 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Mitchell has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.748, which ranks seventh on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.0 yards) ranks 45th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.524.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has registered a -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance45303.0304.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.80%
    Putts Per Round131.1
    Par Breakers1%25.82%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.48%

    Mitchell's Best Finishes

    • While Mitchell hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 199 points, which ranks him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.915 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 8.059 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 19th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.331 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 19th in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.7481.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.5242.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green960.016-1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.202-0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.0863.135

    Mitchell's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2472-69-73-72-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3572-74-68-70-419
    April 6-9Masters Tournament5375-71-77-79+148
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-73+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5969-71-71-75+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship5869-71-73-77+106
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

