K.H. Lee Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
K.H. Lee finished 48th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, shooting a +4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher February 29 - March 3 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lee has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of +4.
- Lee last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 48th with a score of +4.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee has an average finish of 28th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -14 over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging -0.174 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.749 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season, which ranked 90th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.7 yards) ranked 91st, and his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranked 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee ranked 94th on TOUR with an average of 0.063 per round. Additionally, he ranked 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.59%.
- On the greens, Lee registered a -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|300.7
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.59%
|43.65%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.50%
|13.49%
Lee's Best Finishes
- Lee last season played 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot -17 and finished seventh in that event.
- Lee ranked 77th in the FedExCup standings with 567 points last season.
Lee's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking eighth in the field at 3.714.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.322. In that event, he finished 50th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best performance last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.575 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.642). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.860) at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.063
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.257
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.010
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.345
|-0.749
Lee's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|53
|70-75-74-71
|+2
|7
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|74-68-75-66
|-1
|40
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|74-67-74-72
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|73
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-68-67
|-11
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-68-75-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.