Justin Suh Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Justin Suh will try to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed fifth at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Suh has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -9 and finishing fifth.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Suh's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 2.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging -3.984 Strokes Gained: Total.
Suh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Suh's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052 last season ranked 86th on TOUR, and his 63.4% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Suh ranked 125th on TOUR with a mark of -0.068.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 10th last season, and his 28.68 putts-per-round average ranked 58th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|299.4
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.33%
|53.33%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.68
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|43
|23.34%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|14.52%
|16.30%
Suh's Best Finishes
- Suh played 31 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 26 occasions.
- Last season Suh had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot -24 and finished fourth (three shots back of the winner).
- With 548 points last season, Suh ranked 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.277.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Suh recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Suh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.068
|-3.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|183
|-0.394
|-3.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.529
|2.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.119
|-3.984
Suh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|69-73-73-71
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|8
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|73
|73-67-74-78
|+8
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|72-69-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-68-73-74
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-66-77-79
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|69-69-72-72
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-66-72-68
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|78
|65-72-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.