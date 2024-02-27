Justin Suh Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.277.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 6.185 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.890. In that tournament, he finished sixth.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.125). That ranked fifth in the field.