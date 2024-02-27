Justin Rose Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Justin Rose hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following an 11th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Rose has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Rose's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
- Justin Rose has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 2.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -0.175 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 last season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 17th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.560, while he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.85%.
- On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|53.22%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|27.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|9.65%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose last season participated in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Rose's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he won the title with a score of -8.
- With 1088 points last season, Rose finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 6.619. In that event, he finished 12th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.354.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.035, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|-1.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|-0.175
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.