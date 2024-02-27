Justin Rose Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Over his last five tournaments, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.

Justin Rose has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rose has an average of 2.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.