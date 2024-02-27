PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Rose Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Justin Rose hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following an 11th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Rose has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Rose's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Rose has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -9 in his last five appearances.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 295.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of 2.244 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -0.175 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Rose delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 last season (115th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 144th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 17th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.560, while he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.85%.
    • On the greens, Rose delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance144295.2295.7
    Greens in Regulation %13565.85%53.22%
    Putts Per Round1328.2227.9
    Par Breakers1425.25%27.49%
    Bogey Avoidance11714.30%9.65%

    Rose's Best Finishes

    • Rose last season participated in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Last season Rose's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he won the title with a score of -8.
    • With 1088 points last season, Rose finished 33rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 19th in the field at 2.843. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 6.619. In that event, he finished 12th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.354.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.035, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.044-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.560-1.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.2720.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4042.244
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.193-0.175

    Rose's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-73-67-71-889
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3671-71-72-71+116
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1669-71-73-73-253
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2566-67-72-70-933
    May 18-21PGA Championship969-70-69-71-182
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1269-66-72-70-359
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.