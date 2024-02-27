Justin Lower Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.

Lower has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.