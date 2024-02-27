Justin Lower Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Justin Lower will try to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot +6 and finished 64th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lower has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of +6.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lower has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 2.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranked 150th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.073 per round. Additionally, he ranked 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|294.2
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|59.72%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.49
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|77
|22.53%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|13.97%
|13.06%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower participated in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Lower's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Lower accumulated 430 points last season, which ranked him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.078.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.181. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.243
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.073
|2.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.354
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.028
|2.061
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
