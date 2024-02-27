PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course February 29 - March 3, Justin Lower will try to improve upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2022, he shot +6 and finished 64th at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Lower at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Lower has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 64th, posting a score of +6.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -8 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Lower has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lower has an average of -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 2.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.2 yards) ranked 150th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 91st on TOUR with an average of 0.073 per round. Additionally, he ranked 114th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.56%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 35th on TOUR last season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 22.53% of the time (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance150294.2295.2
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%59.72%
    Putts Per Round3728.4930.1
    Par Breakers7722.53%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance9713.97%13.06%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower participated in 35 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 35 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Lower's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
    • Lower accumulated 430 points last season, which ranked him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.078.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.181. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark last season at the Fortinet Championship (September 2022), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.181.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.898, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.418) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.243-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0732.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.2120.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.354-1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0282.061

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-74+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

