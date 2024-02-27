PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Jorge Campillo finished the weekend at -10, good for a 19th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 looking for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Campillo's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Campillo's Recent Performances

    • Campillo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Jorge Campillo has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Campillo is averaging 3.887 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-299.6295.9
    Greens in Regulation %-60.19%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-30.5029.8
    Par Breakers-15.74%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-21.30%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campillo's Best Finishes

    • Campillo did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played two tournaments).
    • In those two events, he made the cut one time.
    • Last season Campillo put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta. He shot -10 and finished 19th (nine shots back of the winner).

    Campillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.887

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Campillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

