Jorge Campillo Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Campillo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Campillo has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.

Jorge Campillo has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Campillo is averaging 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting.