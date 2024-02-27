Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 coming off a 41st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Dahmen's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -2.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of -2.010 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranked 136th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.114 per round. Additionally, he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Dahmen registered a -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 188th on TOUR, while he ranked 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He broke par 20.17% of the time (163rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.1
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.09%
|58.17%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.17%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.86%
|13.40%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen took part in 30 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he shot -17 and finished seventh.
- With 519 points last season, Dahmen ranked 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.437.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.375 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best mark last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 3.112. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.184
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.119
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|188
|-0.603
|-2.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.186
|-2.010
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.