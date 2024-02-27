Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Dahmen hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 57th.

He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 292.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen is averaging -2.603 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.