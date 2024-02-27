Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jhonattan Vegas hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 60th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Vegas has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of -2.
- In 2023, Vegas finished 21st (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Vegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Vegas has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging -2.762 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging -1.715 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|313.7
|304.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.39%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.74
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.26%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.60%
|11.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Best Finishes
- Vegas took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Vegas had his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished 22nd with a score of -9 (nine shots back of the winner).
- Vegas' 112 points last season placed him 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.167 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 20th in the field at 2.626. In that event, he finished 56th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 3.545 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.294, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.849) at The Honda Classic in February 2023. That ranked 21st in the field.
Vegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.715
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Vegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.