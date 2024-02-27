Jhonattan Vegas Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he delivered a 4.167 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 23rd in that event.

Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking 20th in the field at 2.626. In that event, he finished 56th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, as he posted a 3.545 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 23rd in that tournament.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.294, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.