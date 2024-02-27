Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.288 mark ranked in the field.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a -2.151 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703. He missed the cut in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.091), which ranked in the field.