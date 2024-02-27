Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp looks to repeat his winning performance from the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 1.678 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 6.311 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.0
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|13.89%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|10.23%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 0.288 mark ranked in the field.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, as he delivered a -2.151 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance last season was in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.703. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.091), which ranked in the field.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.616) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|6.311
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.