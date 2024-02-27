Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Jacob Bridgeman hits the course in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Bridgeman's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Bridgeman's Recent Performances
- Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bridgeman is averaging -1.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.6
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.06%
|48.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Best Finishes
- Bridgeman took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
- Last season Bridgeman's best performance came at The American Express. He shot -17 and finished 39th in that event.
Bridgeman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at The RSM Classic, ranking 61st in the field at -1.323. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where his 2.133 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic, where his 2.028 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2022, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 0.903, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.806) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022. That ranked 55th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.155
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bridgeman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
