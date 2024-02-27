Jacob Bridgeman Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Bridgeman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.

Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting.