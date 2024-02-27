PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, J.T. Poston posted a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Poston has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of +2.
    • In 2023, Poston finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Poston has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.665 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 152nd, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.141. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance152288.9290.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.25%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%28.10%
    Bogey Avoidance1%9.48%

    Poston's Best Finishes

    • Poston hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • As of now, Poston has accumulated 653 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.891, which ranked 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1610.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1410.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green90.5821.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.4361.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.3203.665

    Poston's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-68-71-72-364
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3474-72-76-70+423
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship4072-70-75-69+614
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

