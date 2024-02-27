J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, J.T. Poston posted a 10th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches looking for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Poston has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of +2.
- In 2023, Poston finished 63rd (with a score of +2) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Poston's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Poston has two top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.003 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 3.665 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 this season (76th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.9 yards) ranks 152nd, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.141. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 40th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|288.9
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.25%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.48%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- As of now, Poston has accumulated 653 points, which ranks him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.891, which ranked 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.161
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.141
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|9
|0.582
|1.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.436
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.320
|3.665
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.