J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

This season, Poston produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 1.724. In that event, he missed the cut.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.700. He finished 10th in that event.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.891, which ranked 17th in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.