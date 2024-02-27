J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Holmes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking in the field at 0.611.

Holmes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.963.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes' best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.064). That ranked 26th in the field.