J.B. Holmes Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: J.B. Holmes of the United States waits to putt on the first green during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 15, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
When he hits the links February 29 - March 3, J.B. Holmes will try to improve upon his last performance in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2023, he shot +3 and finished 71st at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Holmes has an average score of +3, with an average finish of 59th.
- Holmes last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 71st with a score of +3.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Holmes' Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Holmes has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.B. Holmes has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Holmes has an average of -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Holmes has an average of -3.031 in his past five tournaments.
Holmes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.00%
|48.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.96
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.11%
|20.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.67%
|17.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Best Finishes
- Holmes took part in 10 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut two times (20%).
- Holmes' 7 points last season ranked him 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Holmes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Holmes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking in the field at 0.611.
- Holmes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.963.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Holmes' best performance last season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.735.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Holmes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.064). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Holmes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.042) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Holmes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.031
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Holmes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.