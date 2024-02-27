Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 28th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Buckley's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +17, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Buckley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 53rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 65th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Buckley registered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 86th on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 20.57% of the time (149th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|304.4
|290.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|68.65%
|48.41%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|149
|20.57%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.29%
|15.48%
Buckley's Best Finishes
- Buckley last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fifth at the RBC Heritage.
- Buckley's 754 points last season placed him 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Buckley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.130. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.419, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.611
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.104
|-1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|191
|-0.535
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.051
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.023
|-1.595
Buckley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-73-72-68
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-66-67
|-14
|105
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|72-67-73-71
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|26
|69-74-71-70
|+4
|37
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
