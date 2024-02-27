PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Hayden Buckley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 28th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Buckley's average finish has been 69th, and his average score +17, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Buckley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Buckley has an average finish of 53rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 290.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Buckley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Buckley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season (10th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 65th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Buckley had a -0.104 mark (130th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Buckley registered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 86th on TOUR, while he ranked 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.32. He broke par 20.57% of the time (149th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance65304.4290.7
    Greens in Regulation %4968.65%48.41%
    Putts Per Round14629.3229.1
    Par Breakers14920.57%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.29%15.48%

    Buckley's Best Finishes

    • Buckley last season took part in 27 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Buckley's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished fifth at the RBC Heritage.
    • Buckley's 754 points last season placed him 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Buckley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Shriners Children's Open, ranking third in the field at 4.130. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.584 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 0.569 mark ranked 38th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.419, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.611-0.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.104-1.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green191-0.5350.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0510.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.023-1.595

    Buckley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-75+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-73-72-68-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage569-68-66-67-14105
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4372-67-73-71-112
    May 18-21PGA Championship2669-74-71-70+437
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

