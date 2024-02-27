Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.

Greyson Sigg has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of -1.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.