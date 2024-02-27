Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 19th-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Sigg has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Sigg missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Sigg has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- Greyson Sigg has averaged 288.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -1.581 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of -0.129 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.8 yards) ranked 138th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Sigg ranked 65th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.207, while he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.26%.
- On the greens, Sigg delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 21.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.26%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.07
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|21.43%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|12.80%
|9.03%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg participated in 32 tournaments last season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Sigg's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot -18 and finished eighth.
- With 420 points last season, Sigg finished 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 2.377 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Fortinet Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.983. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best performance last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.720 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.037, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 44th in that event.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.166) at the John Deere Classic in July 2023. That ranked 13th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.064
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.207
|1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.096
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.018
|-1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.385
|-0.129
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|61
|71-73-77-70
|+3
|5
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|57
|71-70-74-72
|+3
|6
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.