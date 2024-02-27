Gary Woodland Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 39th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Woodland has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -5.
- In 2022, Woodland finished fifth (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 33rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Gary Woodland has averaged 310.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Woodland has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -1.338 Strokes Gained: Total.
Woodland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.533 (15th) last season, while his average driving distance of 313.8 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Woodland ranked sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.741 per round. Additionally, he ranked 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.94%.
- On the greens, Woodland's -0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 186th last season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranked 185th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|313.8
|310.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|67.94%
|67.46%
|Putts Per Round
|185
|29.83
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.95%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|15.86%
|15.08%
Woodland's Best Finishes
- Last season Woodland participated in 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 18 times (75%).
- Last season Woodland's best performance came when he shot -3 and finished 14th at the Masters Tournament.
- With 465 points last season, Woodland finished 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Woodland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.538. In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, as he produced a 9.688 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland posted his best mark last season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 2.318. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.049, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Woodland recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.654) at The Genesis Invitational (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Woodland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.533
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.741
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.349
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|186
|-0.568
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-1.338
Woodland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|7
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|8
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|67-73-66-71
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|69-69-67-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-68-71-75
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|70-68-73-75
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
|21
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|70-68-66-71
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-71-73-72
|+5
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.