5H AGO

Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he took 29th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Higgo's average finish has been 48th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Higgo finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Higgo's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 63rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.858 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgo .

    Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 (18th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.8 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.291, while he ranked 103rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.88%.
    • On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance27310.8305.2
    Greens in Regulation %10366.88%54.58%
    Putts Per Round9729.0129.6
    Par Breakers7122.60%23.53%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.65%14.71%

    Higgo's Best Finishes

    • Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -13 and finished 13th.
    • Higgo's 586 points last season ranked him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.844 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.128, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
    • Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.509-0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.291-2.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.0980.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.1010.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.221-2.858

    Higgo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-75+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4470-73-68-74-311
    March 16-19Valspar Championship5871-72-69-76+45
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6469-73-77-75+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-66-73-67-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3069-68-68-65-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-73-71-75+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-69-72-73-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3371-69-68-68-1220
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-66-71-69-1339
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-69-70-68-642
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPMC82+12--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

