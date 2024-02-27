Garrick Higgo Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Course on January 25, 2024 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he took 29th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Higgo's average finish has been 48th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Higgo finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2023).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Higgo's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Higgo has an average finish of 63rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- He has an average score of -1 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Garrick Higgo has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgo has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgo has an average of -2.858 in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.509 (18th) last season, while his average driving distance of 310.8 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Higgo ranked 161st on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.291, while he ranked 103rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.88%.
- On the greens, Higgo registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.60% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|310.8
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|66.88%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|29.01
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|71
|22.60%
|23.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.65%
|14.71%
Higgo's Best Finishes
- Higgo took part in 33 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Higgo's best performance came at the 3M Open, where he shot -13 and finished 13th.
- Higgo's 586 points last season ranked him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 5.844 mark ranked second in the field.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.719 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo's best effort last season was in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.718. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Higgo delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.128, his best mark last season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
- Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.903) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (September 2022), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Higgo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.509
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.291
|-2.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.098
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.101
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.221
|-2.858
Higgo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|58
|71-72-69-76
|+4
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-75
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-66-73-67
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-73-71-75
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|71-69-68-68
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
|39
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|42
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|MC
|82
|+12
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
