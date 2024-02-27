Fred Biondi Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his last tournament, Fred Biondi missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after better results February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Biondi's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Biondi's Recent Performances
- Biondi has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Biondi has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -3.
- Fred Biondi has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi is averaging -1.255 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Biondi is averaging -4.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Biondi's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.91%
|6.79%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.67
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.02%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.20%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Best Finishes
- Biondi last season played five tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 60%.
- Last season Biondi's best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot -16 and finished 13th in that event.
Biondi's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.158
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Biondi's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-64-71-65
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Biondi as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
