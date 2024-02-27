PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2017, Francesco Molinari has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Molinari has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2017. He finished 14th, posting a score of -4.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Molinari's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 73rd.
    • He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -1.681 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.8290.3
    Greens in Regulation %-61.69%63.43%
    Putts Per Round-29.3530.0
    Par Breakers-16.20%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.25%19.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Best Finishes

    • Molinari did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 18 tournaments).
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With 121 points last season, Molinari finished 190th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.218

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1469-75-70-70-456
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-68-76E5
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-79+8--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-76+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-70-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4072-68-71-71-215
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-74+11--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-67+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7370-69-77-74+23
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

