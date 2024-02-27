Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
After he placed 14th in this tournament in 2017, Francesco Molinari has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida February 29 - March 3.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Molinari has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2017. He finished 14th, posting a score of -4.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Molinari's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Molinari hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 73rd.
- He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -1.681 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Molinari is averaging -2.218 Strokes Gained: Total.
Molinari's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.8
|290.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|61.69%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.35
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.20%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.25%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Best Finishes
- Molinari did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 14th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With 121 points last season, Molinari finished 190th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.218
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|14
|69-75-70-70
|-4
|56
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-68-76
|E
|5
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-68-71-71
|-2
|15
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-74
|+11
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.