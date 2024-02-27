Francesco Molinari Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of 2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Off the tee, Francesco Molinari has averaged 290.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Molinari is averaging -1.681 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.