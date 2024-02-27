PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Erik van Rooyen carded an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for better results.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, van Rooyen has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of +5.
    • In 2023, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of +14) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    van Rooyen's Recent Performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen is averaging -0.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 2.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 42nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 48th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.404, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance42303.2305.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.54%
    Putts Per Round129.2
    Par Breakers1%25.49%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.13%

    van Rooyen's Best Finishes

    • van Rooyen has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Currently, van Rooyen sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 284 points.

    van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he put up a 1.174 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.042). That ranked second in the field.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5811.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.4042.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.386-0.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.280-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.8792.900

    van Rooyen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open3271-68-72-69-816
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1070-73-71-67-364
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5669-72-71-74-24
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3364-66-72-74-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC76-77+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

