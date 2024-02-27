Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Erik van Rooyen carded an eighth-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, van Rooyen has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of +5.
- In 2023, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of +14) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen is averaging -0.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 2.900 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 this season, which ranks 17th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.2 yards) ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 48th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.404, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|303.2
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.54%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.13%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Currently, van Rooyen sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 284 points.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.532.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456. He finished 52nd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he put up a 1.174 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.042). That ranked second in the field.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.581
|1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.404
|2.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.386
|-0.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.280
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.879
|2.900
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-68-72-69
|-8
|16
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.