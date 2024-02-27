Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, van Rooyen has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five starts.

van Rooyen is averaging -0.141 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.