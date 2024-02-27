Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five events, Ghim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting.