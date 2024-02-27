Doug Ghim Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim hits the links in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 after an eighth-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over Ghim's last three trips to the the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +5.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Ghim's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Ghim has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -11 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 4.955 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.247 (50th) last season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim ranked 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.174.
- On the greens, Ghim registered a -0.218 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.58, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|297.7
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|71.51%
|59.48%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.58
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|108
|21.68%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.77%
|10.13%
Ghim's Best Finishes
- Ghim, who played 30 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Last season Ghim's best performance came when he shot -12 and finished eighth at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- Ghim compiled 345 points last season, which placed him 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he produced a 3.568 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.065 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim produced his best performance last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.992.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.635, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.121) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Ghim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.093
|0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.218
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.297
|4.955
Ghim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|69-71-69-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|54
|68-68-73-72
|-3
|6
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|65-70-69-64
|-16
|44
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-69-69
|-11
|58
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-64-67-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|66-71-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.