Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.624. In that event, he finished 13th.

McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.198 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.