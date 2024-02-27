Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy will appear in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from February 29 - March 3 after a 39th-place finish in Pacific Palisades, California at The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, McCarthy has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2023, McCarthy failed to make the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 296 in average driving distance (54th in field), 75% in terms of greens in regulation (seventh), and 28.25 putts per round (18th).
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, McCarthy has an average finish of 31st.
- McCarthy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Denny McCarthy has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.700 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 0.965 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.035 last season (90th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 61.5% driving accuracy average ranked 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.102 per round. Additionally, he ranked 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him third on TOUR last season, and his 28.33 putts-per-round average ranked 23rd. He broke par 22.11% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.5
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|66.94%
|68.13%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.33
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|84
|22.11%
|26.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.44%
|10.53%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy last season played 30 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting 10 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He shot -27 and finished second in that event.
- McCarthy's 1179 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 12th in the field at 3.624. In that event, he finished 13th.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.256 (he finished 19th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2023, as he delivered a 5.198 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (11.279, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.176) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.035
|-1.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.102
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.143
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.724
|1.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.004
|0.965
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.