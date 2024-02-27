Davis Riley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Davis Riley looks for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he finished 29th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Riley has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of E.
- Riley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -3.
- Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Riley's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Riley finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished +4 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -1.515 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -5.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.099 ranks 182nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.942. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|301.8
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|45.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Riley's Best Finishes
- Riley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
- Currently, Riley has 16 points, ranking him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.829.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.379.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.157, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.099
|-1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.942
|-1.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.147
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.446
|-1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-2.633
|-5.355
Riley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-69-77-66
|-6
|86
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|69-68-72-74
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|7
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
