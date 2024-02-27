PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Davis Riley Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during a practice round prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 09, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley looks for better results in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he finished 29th shooting -3 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Riley has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of E.
    • Riley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -3.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Riley's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Riley finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished +4 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -1.515 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -5.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Riley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.099 ranks 182nd on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 179th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.942. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Riley has registered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance51301.8307.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%45.83%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Riley's Best Finishes

    • Riley has participated in six tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut two times (33.3%).
    • Currently, Riley has 16 points, ranking him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.829.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.379.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.574.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.157, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.038) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Riley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.099-1.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.942-1.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.147-0.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.446-1.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total186-2.633-5.355

    Riley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-69-77-66-686
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-77+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1969-68-72-74-140
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC78+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC71-70-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5467-78-78-72+77
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
