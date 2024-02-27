PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

David Lipsky Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    David Lipsky looks for a better result in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 55th shooting +5 in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Lipsky finished 55th (with a score of +5) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lipsky's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Lipsky has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • David Lipsky has averaged 282.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lipsky is averaging -4.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lipsky had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 last season, which ranked 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 43rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.330, while he ranked 89th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.48%.
    • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 179th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He broke par 21.14% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance162292.7282.5
    Greens in Regulation %8967.48%46.46%
    Putts Per Round15829.4430.4
    Par Breakers13221.14%20.20%
    Bogey Avoidance15515.16%17.17%

    Lipsky's Best Finishes

    • Lipsky last season took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Lipsky's best performance came when he shot -1 and finished 12th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Lipsky's 450 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 1.790 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.474.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.133-1.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.330-0.427
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.059-1.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.466-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-4.174

    Lipsky's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard6572-73-69-78+44
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-70-70-73+116
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-71-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-72-70-35
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1667-69-69-73-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1269-69-72-77-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5668-67-70-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.