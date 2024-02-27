David Lipsky Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
David Lipsky looks for a better result in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after he placed 55th shooting +5 in this tournament in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lipsky finished 55th (with a score of +5) in his lone appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lipsky's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Lipsky has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- David Lipsky has averaged 282.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lipsky is averaging -4.174 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lipsky had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.133 last season, which ranked 131st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (292.7 yards) ranked 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky ranked 43rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.330, while he ranked 89th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.48%.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 179th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.44. He broke par 21.14% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|292.7
|282.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|89
|67.48%
|46.46%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|132
|21.14%
|20.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|15.16%
|17.17%
Lipsky's Best Finishes
- Lipsky last season took part in 33 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came when he shot -1 and finished 12th at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Lipsky's 450 points last season ranked him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 1.790 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.474.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.633) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2023), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.133
|-1.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.330
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.059
|-1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.466
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-4.174
Lipsky's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|65
|72-73-69-78
|+4
|4
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|16
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-72-70
|-3
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|67-69-69-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|69-69-72-77
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|68-67-70-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.