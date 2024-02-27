David Lipsky Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, as he put up a 1.790 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.632. He finished fourth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky posted his best performance last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.474.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Lipsky recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.060, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.