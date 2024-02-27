PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Corey Conners will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 24th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting -5 at The Riviera Country Club.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Conners has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Conners has an average finish of 35th.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging -2.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked 21st on TOUR with an average of 0.534 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranked 157th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance92300.6295.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.22%77.19%
    Putts Per Round15729.4230.4
    Par Breakers3823.58%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance11414.28%11.99%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
    • Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he won the title with a score of -15.
    • Conners placed 30th in the FedExCup standings with 1103 points last season.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.686.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 9.539 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706.
    • At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5862.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5342.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.066-1.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.136-2.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.9180.840

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2172-66-75-72-346
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

