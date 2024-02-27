Corey Conners Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.686.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 9.539 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706.

At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285), which ranked 10th in the field.