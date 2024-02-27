Corey Conners Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Corey Conners will compete February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he finished 24th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting -5 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Conners has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Conners' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Conners has an average finish of 35th.
- Over his last five tournaments, Conners has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- Corey Conners has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging -2.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 0.840 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 last season (11th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 92nd, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Conners ranked 21st on TOUR with an average of 0.534 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.22%.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 128th last season, and his 29.42 putts-per-round average ranked 157th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.6
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.22%
|77.19%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.42
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|38
|23.58%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|14.28%
|11.99%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners took part in 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
- Last season Conners' best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he won the title with a score of -15.
- Conners placed 30th in the FedExCup standings with 1103 points last season.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking sixth in the field at 4.686.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a 9.539 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best mark last season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.706.
- At the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2023, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.285), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.029) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in March 2023. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.586
|2.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.534
|2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.066
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.136
|-2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.918
|0.840
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-66-75-72
|-3
|46
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
