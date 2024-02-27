Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.

In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk is averaging -0.760 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.