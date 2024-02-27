PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Chris Kirk heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at -27 on the par-70 course at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kirk has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -11.
    • Kirk is the previous champion at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, winning with a score of -27 in 2023.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk is averaging -0.760 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk is averaging 3.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season ranked 97th on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.392, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kirk registered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He broke par 21.50% of the time (115th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133296.4294.7
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%55.88%
    Putts Per Round5428.6528.4
    Par Breakers11521.50%30.07%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.68%8.82%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Sentry, where he won the title with a score of -29.
    • Kirk compiled 1161 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 2.762.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0091.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3921.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.2830.459
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.134-0.760
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8193.064

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3967-75-74-73+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

