Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Chris Kirk heads into the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2023, finishing at -27 on the par-70 course at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kirk has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches four times recently, with one win, an average finish of 11th, and an average score of -11.
- Kirk is the previous champion at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, winning with a score of -27 in 2023.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023, he had 2.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in the field), 6.287 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Kirk has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
- In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 294.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk is averaging -0.760 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk is averaging 3.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season ranked 97th on TOUR, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 34th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.392, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kirk registered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 70th on TOUR, while he ranked 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.65. He broke par 21.50% of the time (115th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|55.88%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|30.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|8.82%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Sentry, where he won the title with a score of -29.
- Kirk compiled 1161 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 2.762.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.650 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|1.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|3.064
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.