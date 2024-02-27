Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.462.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.584 (he finished 51st in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.554). That ranked 16th in the field.