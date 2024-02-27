Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Chris Gotterup missed the cut at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico. He'll be after a better outcome February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Gotterup is competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Gotterup has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished -2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 318.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Gotterup has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup is averaging -0.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|318.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|51.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup took part in five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season Gotterup put up his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot -2 and finished 50th (11 shots back of the winner).
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, as he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.462.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.584 (he finished 51st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.554). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Gotterup posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.131) at The RSM Classic, which was held in November 2022. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 35th in that event).
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.547
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.