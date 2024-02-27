Chandler Phillips Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Chandler Phillips hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) following a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Phillips is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Phillips' Recent Performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Phillips has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Chandler Phillips has averaged 296.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Phillips is averaging -0.338 Strokes Gained: Total.
Phillips' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|53.06%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|12.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Best Finishes
- Phillips did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
- Last season Phillips' best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -9 and finished 24th in that event.
Phillips' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 48th in the field at -0.432.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 68th in the field at -5.012. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he delivered a -0.192 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.335), which ranked 50th in the field.
- Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.971) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
Phillips' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.338
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Phillips' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|71-72-79-72
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
