Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 33rd in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -8 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Ramey's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ramey has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.653 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ramey is averaging -2.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.239.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|287.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|66.83%
|48.89%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|14.41%
|14.81%
Ramey's Best Finishes
- Ramey, who participated in 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
- Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -3 and finished 12th (four shots back of the winner).
- Ramey's 362 points last season ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 3.020 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.119.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.803 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.263, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.015
|-1.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.239
|-3.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.079
|1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.016
|-2.134
Ramey's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|64-75-68-76
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|70-71-68-75
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71
|-1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|19
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-71-69-67
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
