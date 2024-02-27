PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he took 33rd in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -8 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Ramey has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Ramey missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Ramey's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ramey has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.653 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ramey is averaging -2.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Ramey had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.015 last season, which ranked 104th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.239.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 44th last season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranked 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance148294.3287.6
    Greens in Regulation %10766.83%48.89%
    Putts Per Round7128.8227.8
    Par Breakers9122.00%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance12414.41%14.81%

    Ramey's Best Finishes

    • Ramey, who participated in 33 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 18 times (54.5%).
    • Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot -3 and finished 12th (four shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey's 362 points last season ranked him 117th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 3.020 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.119.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best performance last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2023, as he produced a 2.803 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 11.263, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 27th in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.418) in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.015-1.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.239-3.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.0791.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3161.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.016-2.134

    Ramey's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2764-75-68-76-531
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2770-71-68-75E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-74+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-71-70-71-319
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-71-69-67-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

