Chad Ramey Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Ramey has an average finish of 56th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Ramey has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -1 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 287.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging 1.653 Strokes Gained: Putting.