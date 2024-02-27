Carson Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young will play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed eighth in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -12 at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Young finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
- With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.066 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young's 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 135th. He broke par 21.60% of the time (110th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.6
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|69.58%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.22
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|110
|21.60%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|13.69%
|12.65%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 tournaments, he had a 48.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Young put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
- Young ranked 113th in the FedExCup standings with 397 points last season.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.226.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.086
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.066
|2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|185
|-0.425
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.124
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.149
|2.205
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|63-67-71-71
|-16
|93
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|9
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|68-68-69-69
|-10
|42
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|15
|67-71-65-69
|-12
|53
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|70-68-63-66
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|69-66-65-65
|-15
|52
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.