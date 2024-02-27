PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carson Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will play February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his most recent tournament he placed eighth in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, shooting -12 at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Young at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Young finished 29th (with a score of -3) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.205 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.066 mark (93rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young's 0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 71st on TOUR last season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranked 135th. He broke par 21.60% of the time (110th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance142295.6291.7
    Greens in Regulation %2769.58%57.10%
    Putts Per Round13529.2230.1
    Par Breakers11021.60%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance7913.69%12.65%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young participated in 33 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 tournaments, he had a 48.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Young put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of -16 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Young ranked 113th in the FedExCup standings with 397 points last season.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Fortinet Championship (September 2023), ranking third in the field at 4.226.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.626 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.145. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.318). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.730) at the Travelers Championship, which was held in June 2023. That performance ranked 15th in the field (he finished 15th in that tournament).

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0860.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0662.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green185-0.425-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.124-0.730
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1492.205

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Puerto Rico Open363-67-71-71-1693
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3873-70-69-71-59
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1968-68-69-69-1042
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta1567-71-65-69-1253
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1470-68-63-66-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2169-66-75-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4371-69-71-73-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1569-66-65-65-1552
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5269-68-70-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

