Carson Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Young has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -10 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Carson Young has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting.