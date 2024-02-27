Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Carl Yuan of China looks on from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Carl Yuan ended the weekend at -4, good for a 52nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches February 29 - March 3 seeking better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Yuan missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his lone recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 296 (54th in field), hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), and took 28.25 putts per round (18th).
Yuan's Recent Performances
- Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Carl Yuan has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yuan has an average of -1.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yuan has an average of 1.119 in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Yuan had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.171 last season, which ranked 67th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranked 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yuan had a -0.164 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 67.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 132nd last season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranked 117th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.8
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.26%
|51.59%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.11
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|53
|23.02%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|14.88%
|13.10%
Yuan's Best Finishes
- Yuan played 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Yuan's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
- Yuan's 199 points last season placed him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.293 mark ranked third in the field.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.564 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best effort last season was in July 2023 at the 3M Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.404. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Yuan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.337, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Yuan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.171
|1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.164
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.212
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.148
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.351
|1.119
Yuan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|18
|68-67-74-70
|-9
|48
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|70-66-64-71
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.