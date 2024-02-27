Carl Yuan Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Yuan has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Yuan has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

Carl Yuan has averaged 311.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Yuan has an average of -1.325 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.