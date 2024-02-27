Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.964. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking in the field at 2.556. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.552). That ranked in the field.