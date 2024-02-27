Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Camilo Villegas hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last five trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Villegas has an average score of -5, with an average finish of eighth.
- In 2023, Villegas failed to make the cut (with a score of +11) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 282.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.869 Strokes Gained: Total.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.6
|282.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.24%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.93%
|24.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.39%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas took part in 13 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Villegas' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he won the title with a score of -24.
- Villegas ranked 230th in the FedExCup standings with 14 points last season.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 57th in the field with a mark of -0.535.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.964. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best effort last season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking in the field at 2.556. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.552). That ranked in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.384) in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.869
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|48
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
