Cameron Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Cameron Young will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 16th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting -7 at The Riviera Country Club.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Young has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 16th, posting a score of E.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • Cameron Young has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.072 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7297.8
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%56.73%
    Putts Per Round11229.1028.9
    Par Breakers627.00%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%10.82%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Young teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
    • Last season Young's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
    • Young collected 889 points last season, placing 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.581. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.718 (he finished 23rd in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 2.970. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.356, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5812.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0720.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-1.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.287-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3331.363

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1067-73-72-71-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

