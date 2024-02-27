Cameron Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Cameron Young will appear February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In his last tournament he took 16th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting -7 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Young has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2022. He finished 16th, posting a score of E.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Young's Recent Performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- Cameron Young has averaged 297.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 1.363 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young had a 0.072 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 44th with a 68.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 27.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.7
|297.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|56.73%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.00%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.15%
|10.82%
Young's Best Finishes
- Young teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 23 occasions.
- Last season Young's best performance came when he shot -16 and finished sixth at the John Deere Classic.
- Young collected 889 points last season, placing 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.581. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.718 (he finished 23rd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 2.970. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.356, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.581
|2.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.072
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.019
|-1.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.287
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.333
|1.363
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|67-73-72-71
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.