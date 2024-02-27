Cameron Young Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2023 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.581. He finished 13th in that tournament.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.718 (he finished 23rd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 2.970. In that event, he finished sixth.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.356, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 15th in that event.