Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Cameron Champ hits the links February 29 - March 3 in the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion) after a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was his most recent tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Champ's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk averaged 296 yards off the tee (54th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 75% (seventh), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Champ's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Champ finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Champ has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Cameron Champ has averaged 316.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total.
Champ's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Champ's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.490 last season ranked 19th on TOUR, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranked 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Champ ranked 122nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.061.
- On the greens, Champ's -0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 165th on TOUR last season, and his 29.92 putts-per-round average ranked 188th. He broke par 21.72% of the time (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|317.9
|316.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|69.30%
|54.27%
|Putts Per Round
|188
|29.92
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|21.72%
|21.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|13.25%
Champ's Best Finishes
- Champ took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Champ put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished eighth with a score of -14 (10 shots back of the winner).
- Champ placed 148th in the FedExCup standings with 219 points last season.
Champ's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.559. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 3.708. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 3.177 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.375, which was his best last season. That ranked 21st in the field.
- Champ recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.732) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023. That ranked ninth in the field.
Champ's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.490
|2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.061
|-2.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|192
|-0.570
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.312
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.453
|0.015
Champ's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-71-73-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.