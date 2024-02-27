Cameron Champ Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Champ's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.559. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Champ posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 3.708. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Champ's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, as he put up a 3.177 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Champ delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.375, which was his best last season. That ranked 21st in the field.