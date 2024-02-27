Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).