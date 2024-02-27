Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Callum Tarren had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
- Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
- Purse: $9M
- Previous Winner: Chris Kirk
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Tarren's average finish has been 30th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Tarren missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Tarren's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -2.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (64th) last season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, while he averaged 29.29 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|312.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|67.68%
|44.44%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.29
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|119
|21.44%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.58%
|16.67%
Tarren's Best Finishes
- Last season Tarren took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Tarren's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
- Tarren's 474 points last season placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) at The RSM Classic (November 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.188
|-0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.168
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|165
|-0.229
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.188
|-2.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.061
|-3.356
Tarren's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-71-72-74
|+3
|4
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|71-67-79-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|67-69-63-70
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|29
|67-68-71-69
|-13
|27
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.