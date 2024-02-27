PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Callum Tarren Betting Profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Callum Tarren had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, missing the cut. He seeks better results this time around at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 29 - March 3, 2024
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
    • Course: PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,147 yards
    • Purse: $9M
    • Previous Winner: Chris Kirk

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Tarren's average finish has been 30th, and his average score +2, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Tarren missed the cut (with a score of +7) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 2.274 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (15th in field), 6.287 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 5.575 in SG: Putting (ninth).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 296 (54th in field), he hit 75% of greens in regulation (seventh), with 28.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Tarren's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 304.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -2.437 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.188 (64th) last season, while his average driving distance of 312.0 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tarren sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 141st last season, while he averaged 29.29 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance19312.0304.3
    Greens in Regulation %8367.68%44.44%
    Putts Per Round14229.2930.6
    Par Breakers11921.44%17.68%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.58%16.67%

    Tarren's Best Finishes

    • Last season Tarren took part in 34 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Tarren's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship, where he shot -13 and finished seventh.
    • Tarren's 474 points last season placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2023 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.371. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.674.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren posted his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.575.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.013, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.131) at The RSM Classic (November 2022), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.188-0.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.168-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green165-0.229-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.188-2.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.061-3.356

    Tarren's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-68-1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-77+4--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-71-72-74+34
    May 18-21PGA Championship2971-67-79-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4369-72-73-70-411
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3367-69-63-70-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2967-68-71-69-1327
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.